Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas's latests single Spaceman

NEW DELHI: International singing sensation Nick Jonas and global icon ala desi girl Priyanka Chopra make for a power couple. The amazing duo set a major couple goals for millions, sending out love on their social media handles.

Nick recently launched the title track for his upcoming solo music album 'Spaceman' on Thursday. And PeeCee took to social media to support her hubby, by penning down a cheerful post, asking their fans to listen to the track. "Spaceman is out NOW. So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album @nickjonas. The album is available for pre-order on March 12th, and Spaceman (the song) is available now! Don’t talk to me until you’ve listened to it!! #justkidding #butnotreally," Priyanka shared a post.

The album will be out on March 12.

The American singer announced the release of his album titled 'Spaceman' on February 25 and dropped the lead single of the same name. The song expresses the singer's melancholy of cosmic proportions, reflecting the detached perspective that comes from having spent a year spent in isolation amid great turmoil.

He wrote, "The Spaceman era has begun. So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal, and hoping for better days ahead. There are four central themes we will explore on this album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment."

According to ANI, Nick, who has written most of his songs, said in an interview that most of his music is dedicated to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The White Tiger' alonside Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen starring in ‘Text For You’ alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and in ‘Matrix 4’ alongside Keanu Reeves.

Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.