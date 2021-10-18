Priyanka Chopra silences stress with scuba diving, shares a glimpse of her much-needed break– Watch!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa', had a great weekend amidst the marine life as she went scuba diving into the azure blue waters of Spain.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a string of images and videos from her scuba diving session. She also shared that she was able to relieve her stress by exploring the "glorious underwater creations of God."

"There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penelope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor.Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you're here," she captioned the post.

Priyanka also posted a few more pictures and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories.

In one of the images, she can be seen laughing wholeheartedly.

"A much needed day in the ocean," she wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show 'Citadel', which is being created by Russo Brothers.