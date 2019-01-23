Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner enjoy girls' night out in Los Angeles — See pics

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur last year, has been painting New York. The 'Quantico' actress, who shares a very friendly bond with Sophie Turner, is often seen hanging out with her.

The two stunning ladies were papped as they headed out for a dinner together. Priyanka looked ravishing in a black bodysuit which she paired with well-fitted jet black pants. She topped her look with a snake print trench coat. Turner, on the other hand, made heads turn in a white and maroon striped dress.

We must say that both PeeCee and Sophie made for the perfect, stylish future sisters-in-law.

Check out their latest photos:

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. _ pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2 — best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019

On the work front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'The Sky Is Pink' also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will also begin her next project which is an original for a video streaming platform.