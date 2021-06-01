Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with her pet pooch Panda in London, shares sun-kissed selfie!

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who is an ardent dog lover, never misses any opportunity to show her love and affection for her furry friends.

The ‘Don’ actress, who is currently in London has shared a fresh picture with her pawdorable pet pooch Panda.

In the picture, PeeCee is all smiles and can be seen sunbathing in her garden area along with her furry friend. She shared the sun-kissed selfie in her Instagram story and wrote, “Fresh faced Monday with @pandathepunk.”

In the picture, Priyanka could be seen beaming with joy as her face was glowing in the sunlight and her pet Panda was sitting right beside her. Clad in a blue shirt and mustard pants, Priyanka looked ravishing as always.

PeeCee has three pets Diana, Gino, and Panda. She has also made their personal Instagram handles, which are handled completely by the gorgeous actress.

Recently, the ‘Quantico’ actress along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas presented the prestigious Billboard Music Awards 2021 that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She looked stunning in a custom Dolce and Gabbana ensemble with Bulgari jewels, while Nick donned a Fendi suit.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with Amazon Original Citadel, a Hollywood project ‘Text For You’ and ‘The Matrix 4’.

Amid the second deadly wave of coronavirus in India, Priyanka along with her husband Nick started a COVID-19 fundraiser. She shared that with the help of the funds received, they have been able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and have now arranged manpower for 10 vaccination centres.