Priyanka Chopra's All-White Look For Bulgari Hotel Opening Has Nick Jonas' Attention

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is clearly making her mark across the world and has become a global face. From working on a slew of international projects to being a part of several global brands, the actress has proved her mettle in India as well as overseas. In the latest, the actress while adding a new feather to her cap was seen attending the Italian luxury jewellery brand Bulgari's Hotel opening in Rome. Priyanka was accompanied by Hollywood actress Zendaya, with whom she had earlier attended the Bulgari event in Venice last month.

Meanwhile, for the opening of the Bulgari Hotel, the actress opted for a pearl white gown that had dramatic and playful elements with long feathers to it. Priyanka complemented her look with a cute pigtail hairstyle along with a bold makeup look, that added to her fashion game.

She also shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, exuding style and elegance perfectly! Giving different poses in her pictures, Priyanka clearly made a splash on social media, leaving her fans and of course husband Nick Jonas enchanted.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra in a white gown at Bulgari Hotel opening

Speaking about the diva's stunning outfit, she chose a gorgeous white gown by Giambattista Valli Couture, that had a plunging V neckline and a high thigh slit. With full sleeves adorned with long dramatic feathers, her outfit created a striking look. To complete the look, she added a dark green-coloured beaded necklace along with a large green and white pendant.

Coming to her makeup, she completed the dramatic look by going for brown eyes with winged eyeliner and mascara. With proper contouring, blush, and a tint of burgundy lip shade, the actress looked ethereal. She was also seen experimenting with her hairstyle as she went for cute pigtails.

Priyanka Chopra joins Zendaya at Bulgari Hotel opening

Apart from the Citadel actress, Spiderman actress Zendaya also attended the hotel opening. Pictures of the two were shared by Bulgari's official Instagram handle showing the two posing with each other. Zendaya was dressed in a black Valentino suit with a touch of shimmering glitter. She completed her ensemble with a fishnet top and pointed-toe stilettos.

Notably, this is not the first time when the two actresses graced a Bulgari event. Priyanka and Zendaya who are ambassadors for the luxury brand also attended a party last month, where they again left netizens swooning over their attires.