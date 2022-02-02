Priyanka Chopra stuns on first magazine cover after becoming a mom, recalls how pandemic changed her!

New Delhi: After embracing motherhood, global star Priyanka Chopra has first appeared on the Harper’s Bazaar (Arabia) magazine cover.

For the magazine cover, she posed in different outfits and looked gorgeous as ever. Her photos and behind-the-scenes videos were shared by the fan pages and have gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas surprised their fans with big news by declaring that the duo has become proud parents via surrogacy. They released the good news in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts in January.

Although, Nick and Priyanka have not officially disclosed about the gender of the baby yet.

While talking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka expressed gratitude for having such a supportive family and also shared her views on how the pandemic has changed her. She also spoke about exposing her vulnerabilities in her memoir, Unfinished, which released last year.

“Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment. And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest,” said Priyanka. “That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important,” she added.

Both posted a similar message reading, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Post the announcement, Jonas and the Chopras are getting congratulatory messages from their industry friends and family members.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.