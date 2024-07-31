Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Thrilled To Use 'Wild' Prop In Upcoming Period Drama 'The Bluff'

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film which shows a vintage gun.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 01:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Priyanka Chopra Thrilled To Use 'Wild' Prop In Upcoming Period Drama 'The Bluff' (Image: IANS)

 Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’, is having a great time during the film’s schedule and seems to be enjoying every bit of it.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film which shows a vintage gun.

She wrote on the picture: “Wild! Our period appropriate props are so cool #thebluff #moviemaking.” ‘The Bluff’ is an American swashbuckler drama film that stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, and sees Priyanka in the role of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ co-starring Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar recently completed 20 years. Priyanka Chopra celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film’s release as she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram.

In the picture she can be seen posing with Akshay and Salman. She wrote on the picture: “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho.”

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ was directed by David Dhawan and released in 2004. It quickly became a blockbuster hit.

The film revolves around a love triangle involving Samir (played by Salman Khan), Rani (played by Priyanka Chopra), and Sunny (played by Akshay Kumar), blending comedy, romance, and a series of misunderstandings that keep audiences entertained all the time.

