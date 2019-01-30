Priyanka Chopra to appear on Ellen DeGeneres Show a second time

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. The stunner of an actress teased a picture of hers and we must say she looks simply mind-blowing.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “Ready for ya @theellenshow - tune in tomorrow! #isntitromantic.”

The actress, who is blessed with a great physique can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a body-fitted dress. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her next Hollywood project titled 'Isn't It Romantic?' which is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman.

PeeCee will be seen promoting 'Isn't It Romantic?' along with other cast members.

This is Priyanka's second outing on Ellen's show. In 2016, she made headlines with her maiden outing on the show.

'Isn't It Romantic?' is scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. The movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal parts.

The actress got married to international music icon Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1 and the world gasped for breath.