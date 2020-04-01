Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to donate $100,000 along with the organisation BON V!V Spiked Seltzer to the women out there who are working for the betterment of society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka revealed that she was supposed to launch a promotional campaign with the brand in the next few weeks, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to halt the plan. She will now use the resources for the four women who are in need.

She posted a video in which is seen requesting her users to nominate such women.

"Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn't go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. Each week I'll go live with @BONVIVSeltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps. We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner," Priyanka wrote.

The actress also issued a statement, which read: ""We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise."

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have also donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj.