New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra has now, for a long time, been associated with organizations, international or national, to help and support people, especially children, in need. A perfect example of this was just some days back when she went to Poland to meet up and interact with the Ukrainian refugees who have been forced out of their homes because of war. She went there as the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations' organisation Unicef, with whom she has been working with for close to a decade now.

The actor has recently been chosen to host the global event called the "Global Citizen Festival," which is in its tenth year now and will help collect funds to end extreme poverty around the world and will feature some of the biggest global stars and artists, including the Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, and Metallica, among others. The event will take place in New York on 24th of September.

The actor who will participate in the upcoming event in the fall took to social media to share a lengthy post about it where she wrote, "It’s almost been 10 years since the first time @glblctzn brought the world together in NYC’s Central Park for #GlobalCitizenFestival. Since then, I’ve had the honor to join activists and influential leaders on the Global Citizen stage in New York in 2016 and 2017, in 2021 in Paris, and now once again for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival: NYC!"

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the movie 'Matrix: Resurrection' starring Keanu Reeves has a number of things lined up and it includes names such as the TV series 'Citadel', which is touted to be an action-packed entertainer helmed by the 'Avengers: End Game' director duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Apart from that, she has movies such as "It's all Coming Back to Me" and "Sheela", among others.