हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra to speak at 2019 Women in the World Summit

The 36-year-old actor will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur at the summit in a session conducted by Women in the World founder Tina Brown. 

Priyanka Chopra to speak at 2019 Women in the World Summit

Los Angeles: Indian star Priyanka Chopra has joined the list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit.

The 36-year-old actor will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur at the summit in a session conducted by Women in the World founder Tina Brown. 

According to Variety, the lineup for the event also includes Brie Larson, Cindy McCain, Susan Rice, Stacey Abrams, Ashley Judd, Jill Soloway, Bryan Cranston, and Anna Wintour with a keynote address from Oprah Winfrey.

The event, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at Lincoln Center from April 10-12, will be touching upon themes like battling misinformation, advancing the #MeToo movement and preserving journalism.

Launched in 2009, Women in the World summits have included appearances by Hillary Clinton, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards. 

 

Tags:
Priyanka Choprapriyanka chopra news2019 Women in the World SummitBollywood
Next
Story

Neil Nitin Mukesh nostalgic moment on set of 'Bypass Road'

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Watch top 10 election stories