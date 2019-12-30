Priyanka Chopra travels from 'snow' to 'ocean' with Nick Jonas- See pics

New Delhi: After braving the chills, Priyanka Chopra is chilling by the beach with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas. The actress, who is in a perfect touristy mood, shared some love-filled pictures with Nick on Instagram.

Nick also shared the same pictures and wrote, "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe."

Priyanka also shared another picture in which she gives major boss vibes with a glass of champagne in her hand. The sea in the backdrop makes for a perfect backdrop. She captioned the picture, "So... no complaints @cavanaughjames."

Earlier, the actress shared some breathtaking pictures from her snow escapade with Nick. The couple were seen donning similar jackets and snowshoes.

On the work front, PeeCee has finished shooting for The White Tiger, which is based on the book by the same name written by Aravind Adiga. The film is being helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar Rao and PeeCee in the lead role. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and it is produced by Mukul Deora.