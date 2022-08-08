NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with SIZZLING family pic featuring Nick Jonas and daughter MM!

PeeCee started with a snap showing her Sunday brunch at beautiful Sona Home New York. In the next picture, Malti's hand can be seen on the table and Priyanka wrote on it, "MM approved"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses in the industry today.
  • The global star is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with friends and family treating her fans.
  • On Monday morning, the actress shared a glimpse of her perfect weekend featuring Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, their daughter.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses in the industry today. The global star is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with friends and family treating her fans. On Monday morning, the actress shared a glimpse of her perfect weekend featuring Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, their daughter. 

PeeCee started with a snap showing her Sunday brunch at beautiful Sona Home New York. In the next picture, Malti's hand can be seen on the table and Priyanka wrote on it, "MM approved" Next, she shared a pic feat. Nick and MM, can be seen posing inside a swimming pool. However, Malti's face is covered with a heart emoji.

The actress also shared a SIZZLING picture of herself by the pool in a gorgeous black and white bikini. In the caption, she wrote, "Sundaze" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first daughter in January this year through surrogacy but have so far not revealed her face.

On the work front, Priyanka has many projects lined up. She will soon make her OTT debut with 'Citadel.' The actress is currently working on the Hollywood film 'Ending Things' along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in 'It's All Coming Back.' 

PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

