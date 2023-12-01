Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta Congratulate newlyweds Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram

New Delhi: In a magnificent Meitei wedding, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their vows against the stunning backdrop of Imphal and Manipur. Their subtle elegance and ethereal presence captivated fans as they shared captivating pictures from their special day. Celebrities have now sent the newlyweds their warmest regards.

Bollywood Celebs Extend Their Wishes To Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram:

In front of their loved ones in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took their relationship to the next level by getting married. Now, many Bollywood celebrities have extended their wishes. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared the couple's post on her story. She wrote, “Congratulations and so much love @linlaishram and @randeephooda,” and added a red heart emoji.

Apart from this, many other celebrities have congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post shared collaboratively by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Vijay Varma wrote, “You guys,” along with face holding back tears emojis.

Maanvi Gagroo reacted to the post with two heart-eye emojis and a red heart emoji. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Loveliest!! Congratulations @linlaishram and @randeephooda,” along with a string of emojis to express her excitement. Gautam Gulati also wrote, “Congratulations big B god bless,” and added a red heart and a light blue heart emoji.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram addressed recent media speculation about their marriage by officially revealing their wedding date on Instagram. Randeep posted a message along with a caption that gave a hint and read, "We Have Exciting News."

The note further read, "A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

The couple expressed their happiness and included more details about their wedding ceremony in the message. "We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai," the announcement stated. We ask for your blessings and love for this union of cultures as we set out on this journey, for which we will always be thankful and indebted.

The note concluded with, "IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep."