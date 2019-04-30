Priyanka Chopra wishes mother Madhu for new venture

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished her mother Madhu Chopra for her new venture Studio Aesthetique, an enhancement clinic.

Priyanka on Monday shared a string of photographs on Instagram from the clinic.

The "Isn't It Romantic" actress wrote: "One of the greatest individual challenges we face in our lives is the ability to constantly evolve as people and professionals. It means pushing yourself to challenge the status quo. It's something I work towards everyday with everything I do."

Priyanka, who co-owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother, added: ""She has constantly reinvented herself in the pursuit to be her best self in her many roles from a physician in the army, to a film producer, an entrepreneur to a daughter, wife, sister, mother and a friend."

The 36-year-old actress said she feels proud to stand beside her mother and her business partner Neeti Kamodi.

"Congratulations mom, your ability to challenge yourself to excel at everything you do has inspired us to be the people we are today! Here's to many more milestones." Priyanka added.