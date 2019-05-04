Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra-Ishita Kumar's wedding called off, confirms Madhu Chopra

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding with longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar, which was supposed to take place in the last week of April, was 'mutually called off'.

Putting all speculations to rest, Madhu Chopra confirmed the news. "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off, " she told Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview. However, Madhu didn't reveal the reason behind calling it off.

Earlier, it was being reported that Ishita's emergency surgery was the reason behind the delay in their wedding. However, Ishita's cryptic post about "new beginnings" hinted at the trouble in paradise. Ishita has now deleted all the pictures of her roka ceremony and bridal shower that took place in London. She has also unfollowed Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and vice-versa.

Ishita had shared a picture of herself at a restaurant and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." To which, her mother Nidhi Kumar and her father replied. Her mother wrote, "Close old book and write,” whereas her father wrote, “We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.”

Reportedly this is the second time Siddharth's wedding got called off. In 2014, he was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur and had even planned to tie the knot in Goa. However, things went wrong and the wedding was called off.

Priyanka, who was in India for a couple of days, had shared some pictures with her girl gang at Isha Ambani's new abode. She was joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra and in her post, PeeCee also mentioned Alia Bhatt for missing out on the ice cream that they had made at Isha's residence.

Priyanka recently made head turns at the Billboard Music Awards with husband Nick Jonas and also attended brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding at Las Vegas.