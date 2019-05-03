close

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Ishita Kumar called off?

Ishita, who had earlier posted about her surgery on Instagram, has now deleted her account.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s brother Siddharth Chopra&#039;s wedding with Ishita Kumar called off?

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently flew down to India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding but returned soon after the wedding got postponed.

While it was reported that the wedding was postponed due to Siddharth's fiance's Ishita Kumar's emergency surgery, rumors now suggest that the wedding has been called off due to major differences between the couple.

Ishita, who had earlier posted about her surgery on Instagram, has now deleted her account. Earlier, Ishita had shared a picture of herself at a restaurant and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." As per Mumbai Mirror, her mother Nidhi Kumar and her father had reacted to the picture. Her mother wrote, "Close old book and write,” whereas her father wrote, “We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.”

Priyanka, who had attended her brother's roka ceremony in February 2019, had posted a warm wish for the soon-to-be-married couple. She had written, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”

Before leaving for the US, Priyanka shared some pictures with her girl gang at Isha Ambani's new abode. She was joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra and in her post, PeeCee also mentioned Alia Bhatt for missing out on the ice cream that they had made at Isha's residence.

Priyanka recently made head turns at the Billboard Music Awards with husband Nick Jonas and also attended brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding at Las Vegas.

Priyanka Chopraishita kumarSiddharth ChopraPriyanka Chopra brothermadhu chopra
