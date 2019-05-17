close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Cannes 2019 look is high on glitz and glamour—Check out pics

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at Cannes 2019

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra grabs the limelight whenever she steps out in public. The gorgeous actress walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Thursday and looked stunning in a black sparkling gown. This is the first time that Pee Cee is attending the French Riveria and all eyes were on her as soon as she stepped out of the limo.

She had that million dollar smile on her face as she posed for the shutterbugs.

The 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood took to her official Instagram handle and shared pics from the event.

Priyanka's pictures have been doing rounds on the internet and fans can't stop going gaga over her look. This isn't her first red carpet look that went viral.

A couple of days back, Pee Cee's Met Gala look was also under the scanner. She appeared hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas and the two made a grand entry.

Here's wishing the talented actress all the very best for her future endeavors!

