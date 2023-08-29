trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655194
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Chopra Gets Shocked As Director Ravikumar Chowdary Kisses Her Allegedly Without Consent

Actress and Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra was apparently left in shock after director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissed her on camera. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Chopra Gets Shocked As Director Ravikumar Chowdary Kisses Her Allegedly Without Consent Director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary Kissses Actress Mannara Chopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Mannara Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming Tollywood film 'Tiragabadara Saami' opposite Raj Tharun. The actress recently attended the teaser launch of the film and was apparently left embarrassed and taken aback due to an incident that took place while she was posing for the cameras. 

The actress was happily posing for the paparazzi at the film's teaser launch event when she was joined by Ravi. The director placed his arm around her shoulder and they both were happily seen posing with the other crew members. However, Ravi suddenly kissed Mannara on her cheeks and apparently left her completely surprised. Looking at the clip, it appears that Mannara was not expecting this act from him and was left embarrassed by what took place. Netizens noticed that the actress tried to conceal her humiliation with a nervous laugh given there were camerapersons at the spot.  

As soon as the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it went viral in no time. Social media users questioned the director for kissing the actress without her permission and causing her discomfort. 

MANNARA CHOPRA GETS UNCOMFORTABLE AFTER DIRECTOR KISSES HER WITHOUT CONSENT

"How embarrassing it would have been for her," a user wrote. 

"Sexual harassment right there. She might be blushing and making all the right moves but internally she would feel cringy," wrote another user. 

"What a creep? Industry must identify budding #MeToo creeps and not let them grow into Vairamuthus. Until you sort your house in order, you are unfit to preach to the public in your films," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, actress Mannara Chopra is yet to react to the viral video. 

Speaking of the film 'Tiragabadara Saami', the first official teaser of the Telugu film was unveiled by Star producer Dil Raju only recently. The teaser depicts Raj Tharun as an innocent who despises violence. Malvi Malhotra, essaying the role of his beloved, showcases her prowess by performing stunts. Makrand Deshpande is seen as an antagonist while Mannara Chopra contributes significantly to the narrative. The film also features Raghu Babu, John Vijay, Ankita Thakur, Prudhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra, and Bithri Satti in key roles. 

The film, whose music is by JB and Bhole Shavali, will lock its release date soon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train