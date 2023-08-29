New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Mannara Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming Tollywood film 'Tiragabadara Saami' opposite Raj Tharun. The actress recently attended the teaser launch of the film and was apparently left embarrassed and taken aback due to an incident that took place while she was posing for the cameras.

The actress was happily posing for the paparazzi at the film's teaser launch event when she was joined by Ravi. The director placed his arm around her shoulder and they both were happily seen posing with the other crew members. However, Ravi suddenly kissed Mannara on her cheeks and apparently left her completely surprised. Looking at the clip, it appears that Mannara was not expecting this act from him and was left embarrassed by what took place. Netizens noticed that the actress tried to conceal her humiliation with a nervous laugh given there were camerapersons at the spot.

As soon as the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it went viral in no time. Social media users questioned the director for kissing the actress without her permission and causing her discomfort.



MANNARA CHOPRA GETS UNCOMFORTABLE AFTER DIRECTOR KISSES HER WITHOUT CONSENT

"How embarrassing it would have been for her," a user wrote.

"Sexual harassment right there. She might be blushing and making all the right moves but internally she would feel cringy," wrote another user.

"What a creep? Industry must identify budding #MeToo creeps and not let them grow into Vairamuthus. Until you sort your house in order, you are unfit to preach to the public in your films," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, actress Mannara Chopra is yet to react to the viral video.

Speaking of the film 'Tiragabadara Saami', the first official teaser of the Telugu film was unveiled by Star producer Dil Raju only recently. The teaser depicts Raj Tharun as an innocent who despises violence. Malvi Malhotra, essaying the role of his beloved, showcases her prowess by performing stunts. Makrand Deshpande is seen as an antagonist while Mannara Chopra contributes significantly to the narrative. The film also features Raghu Babu, John Vijay, Ankita Thakur, Prudhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra, and Bithri Satti in key roles.

The film, whose music is by JB and Bhole Shavali, will lock its release date soon.