Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Leaves Fans Aww-struck With Her 'Oh My God' Expression -WATCH

Priyanka Chopra wraps up filming 'The Bluff', sharing heartfelt moments with her family and the cast on Instagram.

|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 07:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Leaves Fans Aww-struck With Her 'Oh My God' Expression -WATCH (Image: @nickjonas/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped her shooting of his upcoming film 'The Bluff'. She treated her fans with a glimpse of the wrap up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The 'Desi Girl' dropped her Wrap up album on Instagram and wrote a long note that read, "It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! ... and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn't have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers.

"To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that's so talented was so much fun! Also I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year. NICE-GOLDCOAST-LONDON. here's to the next stop... but in the meantime.. a quick back home. As much as I loved making this movie here I'm sooooo happy to be going home," she concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen posing with the cast and crew of 'The Bluff'. One of the pictures also showcases her family posing with posing with a cap which has an image of a skull on it. Her mother, Madhu Chopra also wore it and posed for the camera.

Priyanka also dropped a video where Malti can be seen massaging Nick's back.

Nick also added some other snaps on his Instagram where Malti can be seen cutting his father's hair with a toy scissor.

Another video features Malti where she is saying 'Oh my God' on prompt before turning away from the camera.

A video also showcases Priyanka hugging the crew members of 'The Bluff' and also a picture of little Malti sleeping during a flight.
Along with the post, Nick wrote, "Lately".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

