NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra's daughter wears bangles, anklets, mommy shares pic!

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media account to share adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas
  • The actor was last seen in movie 'The Matrix: Resurrection'
  • The actor will be next seen in the movie 'Its All Coming Back to Me'

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra's daughter wears bangles, anklets, mommy shares pic!

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has taken a small break from her film schedule, has been making the most of it by spending all the quality time with her daughter Malti Marie. 
Although the actor's fans haven't been able to see her face, the actress regularly posts and shares adorable pictures of her daughter.

The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter where the small one can be seen wearing bangles and anklets. The actor, while sharing this on her insta story, wrote, "Love You Choti Nani".

Here is the picture shared by the actor:

The actor, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, also recently announced that she would be hosting the 10th Global Citizen Festival this fall in New York. All the money raised would be used to fight for the empowerment of girls and to eliminate extreme poverty across the globe.

The festival will see famous artists and musicians perform there, and it includes names such as the Jonas Brothers and Metallica, among others.

On the work front, the actor, who was most recently seen in "The Matrix: Resurrections," the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, has a number of projects in the works. It includes the much awaited TV series 'Citadel', which is being helmed by Avnegers:End Game director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, 'Its All Coming Back to Me' and Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zara' among others.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?