New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is all gung-ho about the release of her upcoming action-comedy ‘Heads Of States’ featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. After wrapping up the shoot recently, she surprised her co-star Elba with a thoughtful gift as the filming concluded.

Moved by PeeCee's gesture, Idris Elba shared the heartfelt moment on his Instagram handle. He posted a picture of the lovely gift given to him by the actress. In the Insta story shared by the Hollywood veteran, the gift is beautifully wrapped in ivory and golden paper with an envelope addressed to him. The handwritten note from Priyanka inside the envelope sparked curiosity among fans.

Priyanka Chopra recently turned to Instagram to share the wrap-up reel on ‘Heads of State’. The reel offered a glimpse into her time on set. Featuring memorable moments and some adorable scenes with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress was also seen playfully stick-fighting with Malti and doing squats while carrying her in her arms.

Check Here:

In the caption, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, every day. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo.. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.

On the work front, following ‘Heads of State’ , Priyanka will begin filming for ‘The Bluff’. Additionally, she is gearing up for the second season of the web series ‘Citadel’.