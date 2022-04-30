हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra dipped in the pool on a hot summer day wearing a stunning sunshine yellow bikini set.

Priyanka Chopra dipped in the pool on a hot summer day wearing a stunning sunshine yellow bikini set.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s &#039;Instagram vs Reality&#039; is all about sunshine bikini set, pool shenanigans on a hot summer day - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is living her life queen size! With a massive 76.8 million followers on Instagram, PeeCee is a superstar fans love. She recently shared some cool pool pictures on social media which also got her hubby's attention. 

Priyanka Chopra dipped in the pool on a hot summer day wearing a stunning sunshine yellow bikini set. Hubby Nick Jonas dropped a 'Damn' comment on her post and many others too loved her look. 

A few days back, she set Instagram ablaze with videos and a picture of her chilling by the pool in her LA home in a black bikini set. The actress jammed to 90s Hindi songs in Los Angeles. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the birth of their firstborn via surrogacy and requested for privacy. Their bundle of joy, baby girl, has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the rom-com ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

She will also headline the Russo brothers' web series ‘Citadel’. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

 

