Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's latest upload will drive away your mid-week blues—Pic

Piggy Chops took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a yellow fur coat with round sunnies. 

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s latest upload will drive away your mid-week blues—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos from her life to keep her fans engaged. Pee Cee is gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.

Piggy Chops took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen wearing a yellow fur coat with round sunnies. The actress looks radiant in the pic and just one look at her will drive away your mid-week blues (Wednesdays are tough, we know!).

Check out Pee Cee's latest upload:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the personal front, the actress's whirlwind romance with international singing sensation Nick Jonas took the internet by storm last year. The couple got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Palace Bhavan in presence of close family and friends. Pee Cee and Nick's wedding was a grand affair and the pictures speak for themselves how happy the bride and groom are after tying the knot.

The two continue giving us major couple goals each time they are spotted together or indulge in Instagram PDA. On the ocassion of Valentine's Day, both Pee Cee and Nick shared endearing pictures with each other.

Fans lovingly call them 'Nickyanka' and can't wait to know more about the newlyweds.

