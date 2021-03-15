Priyanka Chopra's major confessions on surgery advice, relationships and taking a break from films

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines ever since she released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' on February 9, 2021. The actress, who is currently in London with her husband and extended family, revealed many shocking details of her life in the book. Also, over the years, the Desi Girl has become more candid about her experiences in the entertainment industry regardless of whether they were good, bad or ugly.

We take a look at the four most shocking confessions the 'Quantico' actress made in the past few months.

The 'White Tiger' actress, during an exclusive interaction with HT brunch, spoke about an incident when she was called out by a choreographer for not preparing for a dance sequence. The choreographer on the sets of 'Andaaz' reportedly had told Priyanka, "Just because you're Miss World, don’t presume you can dance. Learn to do your job before you report for work!" The incident, which took place while she was shooting for 'Andaaz', humbled her and made her realise the need for diligent preparation before shooting.

Priyanka sent shock waves in the industry last month when she made some startling revelations about her initial struggles while making a mark for herself in the film industry. The actress opened up on an incident when a director asked her to get her 'proportions fixed'. "After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," the actress wrote in her book. "If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment," she further wrote.

In her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka spoke about her struggles with juggling film shoots and dating at the same time. She divulged that she was more caught up in dating compared to work commitments or spending time with her friends and family. She confessed in her memoir, "So after being in back-to-back relationships for more than a decade, I hit the pause button hard".

"Looking back on that time in my life, I see that I was working way too hard both professionally and personally. I made four films a year for almost a decade. In order to do that, I worked fifteen or 18 hour days, including weekends. That's simply the investment that was required if I wanted to reach the highest echelons of the film industry in India. But it left me almost no time outside of work, and as I reflect on that period now, I wonder if that's how the problem started," she wrote.

"I know that I felt guilty about having so little time to spend with whomever I was dating during those years and so I'd end up over-compensating. I would prioritize my partners' schedules over mine, cancelling work commitments or what little time I had with friends and family in order to accommodate the needs of my partner at the time. I never missed a shot, but I might go late to set or I would keep set waiting because I was on a phone call in my trailer," the actress mentioned in her book.

PeeCee expressed her immense gratitude to her 'Krishh' co-star Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan for helping her dad Dr Ashok Chopra when he fell sick a couple of years back. She disclosed that the duo arranged for the best world-class treatment for her dad in London, who was suffering from cancer. She wrote in her book, "Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father's immediate flight to London."

Chopra was most recently seen in Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger' in 2021 in which she played a supporting role. She has many more films lined up such as a romantic comedy ‘Text for You’ with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and the iconic series 'Matrix 4' starring Keanu Reeves.