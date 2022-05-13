हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu says 'tantrums, abuse was not allowed' at home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the birth of their firstborn via surrogacy and requested privacy. 

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s mom Madhu says &#039;tantrums, abuse was not allowed&#039; at home
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of parenthood. Talking about her star daughter and the kind of upbringing she had, PeeCee's mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared some details. 

In an interaction with Hauterfly magazine, Madhu Chopra talked about her daughter Priyanka, "She wants to educate them that you have a lot of misinformation about India. They think we have maharajas, elephants and snake charmers only. We have the best education, best IT, and medical technology. Who will teach this? Our culture, our rituals, everything has so much good behind them. She believes in them and tries to keep it up there."

She also spoke about raising her children - Priyanka and son Siddharth Chopra in a liberal environment. “Both my kids had the right of thought, right of speech, and the right of expression. We used to ask them first, then share how we feel. Tantrums were never allowed, raised voices were never allowed, abuse was never allowed. With these things banned, they could express themselves,” she said.

Madhu Chopra called her son-in-law Nick Jonas, 'very sweet' in the same interview. Addressing the age-gap between the couple, she quipped, "anyone who keeps Priyanka happy is my guy."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the birth of their firstborn via surrogacy and requested privacy. Their bundle of joy, baby girl, has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

 

