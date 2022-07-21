NewsLifestylePeople
NICK JONAS

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu shakes a leg with Nick Jonas at actor's 40th birthday bash: WATCH

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen shaking a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra while Priyanka is busy filming it. His parents - Paul and Denise Jonas are also seen in the video. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu shakes a leg with Nick Jonas at actor's 40th birthday bash: WATCH

WASHINGTON: Priyanka Chopra recently turned 40 and to celebrate her birthday, her family and friends joined her for a party. A video from the celebrations is now going viral on the internet and fans love it.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen shaking a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra while Priyanka is busy filming it. Others who feature in the video are Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt, Nick Jonas' parents Paul and Denise Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James. 

Check it out:

Recently, Tamanna also gave a glimpse of Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie in an Instagram photo she posted to wish the actor on her birthday. Nick, on the other hand, shared a bunch of photos with her to mark her 40th. Nick even called her 'jewel of July' as he shared a special birthday post for her on Instagram. 

He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

On the work front, Nick is currently judging the reality show 'Dancing with Myself' alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy. He was last seen in the concert film 'The Jonas Brothers: The 3-D Concert Experience' alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. 

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Live TV

Nick JonasPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra daughterPriyanka Chopra birthdayNick Jonas dance100 years of Bollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?