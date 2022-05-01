New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra raised mercury as she shared stunning photos from her golfing getaway in Scottsdale National Golf Club with hubby Nick Jonas on Instagram. The actress had donned white printed co-ords and golden hoop earrings, a gold watch. For the sunny summer day, she had tied her hair in a high ponytail and worn her stylish sunglasses as well.

Priyanka was seen playing golf at the field, posing with her friend at the golf cart and taking selfies. Her husband Nick Jonas left a flirty comment for the global sensation on Instagram which has been liked by over 3,000 people till now. He wrote, "Why are you so hot?!"

Take a look at her post:

A few days back, she set Instagram ablaze with videos and a picture of her chilling by the pool in her LA home in a black bikini set. The actress jammed to 90s Hindi songs in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the birth of their firstborn via surrogacy and requested for privacy. Their bundle of joy, baby girl, has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the rom-com ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

She will also headline the Russo brothers' web series ‘Citadel’. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.