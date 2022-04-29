New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra recently set Instagram on fire after she dropped videos and a picture of her chilling by the pool in her LA home in a black bikini set. In the videos, PeeCee was seen jamming to old Hindi songs from the 90s and enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles.

To pass her time, she took stunning selfies of herself as she chilled by the pool since she got a few hours to herself. So, she decided it would be a good idea to indulge in self-care.

In the caption, she wrote, "When u get a few unexpected hours of self care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments."

Take a look at her post:

Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas became parents to a baby in January this year.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first born via surrogacy and requested for privacy.

According to TMZ Priyanka and Nick's bundle of joy has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in rom-com ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

She will also headline the Russo brothers web series ‘Citadel’. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.