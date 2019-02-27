Priyanka Chopra's pic with her 'Best travel buddy' will make you smile

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra got married to international singing sensation Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple's wedding was a fairytale affair with two weddings—one Christain and one Hindu—taking place at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan palace. The couple seems to be madly in love with each other and often share adorable pics together, giving us major relationship goals.

Be it welcoming the new year with a kiss or posing as ' Mr and Mrs Jonas', we can never get enough of these two!

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a cutesy picture with her 'Best travel buddy'. She captioned the pic as, “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. @nickjonas”

Check it out here:

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

They hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after, they hosted their second reception in Mumbai which saw all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

The couple hosted their third wedding reception in North Carolina at Jonas' family restaurant. The event was a family affair and was hosted by Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen playing a supporting role in 'Isn't it Romantic'. Coming to her Bollywood projects, the actress will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.