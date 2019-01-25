Priyanka Chopra's pooch gets a fancy travel home for worth Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in her second home, New York, has been working on her first Youtube original. And between her busy schedule, the diva regularly shares updates from her upscale, rich lifestyle on social media.

And her posts regularly features her pet dog - Diana Chopra.

Priyanka, who loves to spend time with Diana, recently shared a post saying that she got a winter jacket for Diana. The jacket cost a whopping Rs 36,000. And now, she has shared another picture, which shows her pet dog resting inside a fancy bag, which Priyanka called Diana's 'travel home'.

The actress even posted a thank you note for her stylist Mimi Cuttrell for getting her this GOYARD Voltigeur pet travel bag.

And very much like the jacket, the price of this bag left us in disbelieve as it costs over Rs 1 lakh. But considering that it is being sponsored by no one else but Priyanka, everything is possible.

The two-year-old pooch has got her own Instagram page and has over 98k fan following.