Priyanka Chopra's pool pics will give you major weekend vibes!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra steps out of the house and makes headlines. The incredibly charming actress is currently on a vacation in Italy along with her husband and international music sensation Nick Jonas. Pee Cee is an avid social media user and has over 42.8 million followers. She keeps her fans updated with her regular uploads.

On Sunday, Priyanka treated her fans with some pool pics from her vacay! We bet you will want to head for a vacation the moment you check out her latest post on Instagram.

Here are the pics:

The caption is, “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol@nickjonas”

Chilling by the pool with your husband clicking pictures of you! Doesn't that sound like the perfect vacation?

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018. On December 1, the couple took vows as per the Christain tradition and on December 2, they got married according to Hindu traditions. Their wedding pics took the internet by storm and went viral as soon as they were out.

They are one of the most loved couples of the film industry and fans lovingly call them 'Nickyanka'.