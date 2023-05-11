Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Hubby Nick Jonas' Dating History Will Make Your Jaws Drop

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra has said that she didn't pay attention to her man's past, with him previously being in high-profile romances with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo.

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: "I don't give a f*** who he's dated."

"We are talking about the future... I always say this - I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple started dating in May 2018 -- two months before he proposed and seven months before their wedding -- but when they first came into each other's lives, Priyanka was hesitant.

She said: "I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.'"

"And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker."

"Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up... I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."

The 'Sucker' hitmaker made the first move when he slid into his future wife's DMs with a very direct message.

She recalled: "Literally, his message was, 'I've been told we should meet'. How cocky? So sexy."

Once she had been on Google and seen the music video for his track 'Close', she decided to give him a chance.

She said: "(I thought), 'That body deserves at least a date.' Every time he sings that song on stage for me, I get weak in the knees... I landed on that video and I saw it and I had to like open the window or something."

She fired back with her own cheeky message, teasing: "My response to him was, 'Why don't you text me? My team can see my DMs.' "

Five years later, Priyanka explained his support for her helped keep their relationship strong.

She said: "He's the most excited about the shows that I'm doing, he was most excited, you know, when I'm on a carpet."

"He'll step aside and he'll take like pictures of me. That's what you want. You want your man to be your champion."