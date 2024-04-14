Advertisement
Probe Launched After Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence

Police report indicates that two unidentified assailants on bikes fired more than three rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra .

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments , Mumbai

Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in Bandra early on Sunday. Police confirmed that more than three rounds were fired by unidentified assailants.

According to officials, two individuals fired more than three rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area, where the actor lives, around 5 am.

Police stated that the attackers, wearing helmets, were being pursued using CCTV footage from the area to apprehend them

During preliminary investigation , Police report indicates that two unidentified assailants on bikes fired more than three rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra .

Salman Khan, under Y-plus category security, was present at home during the incident. The Bandra police are currently filing a First Information Report (FIR), while local police crime branch officials have initiated a parallel investigation.

In March of the previous year, Khan's office received an email threatening him, prompting the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The local police and the crime branch have launched an investigation into the incident, with a team of forensic science experts also arriving at the site, confirmed the police.

 

