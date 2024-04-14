Probe Launched After Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence

Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in Bandra early on Sunday. Police confirmed that more than three rounds were fired by unidentified assailants.

According to officials, two individuals fired more than three rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area, where the actor lives, around 5 am.

Police stated that the attackers, wearing helmets, were being pursued using CCTV footage from the area to apprehend them

During preliminary investigation , Police report indicates that two unidentified assailants on bikes fired more than three rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra .

Salman Khan, under Y-plus category security, was present at home during the incident. The Bandra police are currently filing a First Information Report (FIR), while local police crime branch officials have initiated a parallel investigation.

In March of the previous year, Khan's office received an email threatening him, prompting the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

The local police and the crime branch have launched an investigation into the incident, with a team of forensic science experts also arriving at the site, confirmed the police.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a telephone conversation with Salman Khan after two unidentified men opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested… pic.twitter.com/1y0Eo5EjNF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. Police started searching for the accused, and formed several teams to catch the accused. Mumbai Police officer said that Salman Khan was present…

Further information is awaited regarding the incident.