Producer Anand Pandit pledges meals and hearing aids to children on Big B's 80th birthday, read on

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 on the 11th of October. People across the country will celebrate the star's birthday, but very few can give a better gift to him than producer Anand Pandit, who has pledged meals to 8,000 children and 800 hearing aids to mark the special occasion.

Producer Anand Pandit, while talking about Amitabh Bachchan, his long-time friend and associate said, "At a time when most people would be content to wind down and enjoy the fruits of their labour, Mr Bachchan is at the peak of his powers as an actor and continues to strike awe in the hearts of his millions of fans. Completing eight 'parikramas' around the earth with such joy and magnificence is no small milestone and I wanted to make a special gesture to celebrate this momentous day."



Pandit also explained the motive behind this extraordinary gesture and said, "As a fan, I watched every Bachchan film on the big screen and then had the privilege of working with him in couple of films. What I have learnt from observing him is that human-beings have an immense power to not just achieve extraordinary success for themselves but to also inspire others to dream big and achieve unimaginable glory. The impact he has had on others through his life and work is immeasurable and I wanted to pay a tribute to the man and his legacy by making this gesture."

Amitabh Bachchan was born in 1942 in Allahabad to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, the social activist Teji Bachchan.