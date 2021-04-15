Producer Guneet Monga dedicates French honour to 'every girl with a dream'

Mumbai: Film producer Guneet Monga on Wednesday posted a series of tweets on Wednesday expressing gratitude and respect for French cinema, on being honoured with the prestigious Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, or Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. She dedicated the award, which is the second-highest French civilian honour, to "every girl with a dream".

The founder of Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga expressed that it feels like her life and work had come full circle.

"Truly humbled and grateful for being conferred with the honour of the 'Chevalier dans I'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by H.E. Mr @JY_LeDrian. @IFInde," Monga tweeted.

"I've been in awe of French Cinema even since I began my career as a filmmaker hence being honoured with this title is extremely special for me -- it feels like my life and my work has come full circle today," she wrote in another tweet.

"With my content, I've constantly strived to uplift women narrative in cinema. I'm grateful for this honour and would like to share it with my co-founders of Indian Women Rising and my entire team at Sikhya Entertainment," she further wrote.

"Even though the honour has mine and my family's name on it, I dedicate this award to every girl with a dream. Continue to dream freely and create fearlessly. The universe is always conspiring in favour of the brave and I stand here as proof, of that! May our tribe rise!" wrote "The Lunchbox" producer.

The announcement was made official by the French Institute in India on Twitter, on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mr @JY_LeDrian, Min for Europe and Foreign Affairs conferred the insignia of 'Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' on Guneet Monga for her contribution to cinema and commitment to gender equality through @IndWomenRising initiative. @sikhyaent #WomeninCinema," went the announcement tweet.

Monga's recent release is the Sanya Malhotra-starrer digital film "Pagglait". She has also executive produced journalist filmmaker Vinod Kapri's documentary film "1232 Kms".