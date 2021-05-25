हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Kishore Mishra

Producer Kamal Kishore Mishra announces new movie 'Dharmasya' on his birthday, shares poster

Kamal Mishra announced his new project titled 'Dharmasya' to fans on his birthday. The film is directed by Ganesh Acharya and is set to release in 2022.

Producer Kamal Kishore Mishra announces new movie &#039;Dharmasya&#039; on his birthday, shares poster

Kamal Kishore Mishra has shared the poster of his upcoming project, titled 'Dharmasya'. The producer made the announcement to mark his birthday on Sunday.

Kamal Mishra, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, has announced a new project titled 'Dharmasya' on the occasion.

Sharing the poster, Kamal wrote, “Aaj mera Birthday hai & today I wanna announce biggest project of my life #DHARMSYA .” It shows two men running with guns , and the buildings near them are burning.

The project is directed by Ganesh Acharya and is set to release in 2022. A fan reacted, “Aapke birthday pe to aapne hi dhamka kar diya!” One more said, “Very much excited for it!”

The film will be based in Uttar Pradesh and is all set to go on floors in the year 2022. Opening up about the film’s concept, Kamal said, “As a producer , I am inclined towards human stories. Though this one is a crime/thriller at the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. Kamal also mentioned that 'Dharmasya' will be totally based on the gang-war of Uttar Pradesh. 'Dharmasya' is produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra under his banner One Entertainment Films.

Kamal admitted that shooting in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic will be challenging. “As a director/ Producer I will be abiding by the rules as laid down by the government and am eager to get back to filming.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the release dates to be unveiled and we wish all the best to Kamal Kishor Mishra for his upcoming projects.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk Content)

Tags:
Kamal Kishore MishraKamal Kishore Mishra moviesDharmasya filmOne Entertainment Films
