Producer Rajdev Brahmbhatt Launches his Music Label 'Inzone Records,' First Song to be out Soon

New Delhi: As social media platforms continue to evolve, audiences have a wider choice of consuming content. Be it films, shows, series or music, people have a plethora of content to consume over the web space. With a myriad of content available on the internet, producer Rajdev Brahmbhatt has deep-dived into the Indian music industry by launching his record label Inzone Records.

It is his foray into the music industry after gaining in-depth knowledge by working on several projects. Bringing a demonstrated experience of more than four years, Rajdev has worked with many notable celebrities and influencers. As the New Year kickstarted with a bang, Brahmbhatt announced his entry into the music space with the record label.

Intending to make big moves with his work, he has massive plans under Inzone Records this year. The first music video under the record label will release soon. Rajdev was recently in Chandigarh where he was shooting for a project. As per the grapevine, the first song under Inzone Records is a romantic track.

It is said to be a love song with grooving beats and tunes. The young lad has been a big fan of Punjabi music, and through his record label, he is aiming to set a bar by bringing original Punjabi and Hindi singles. We hear that for the first song, Inzone Records has brought celebrated names on board.

While the cast is yet to be unveiled by the producer, the details about the song are under wraps. It would be interesting to know if it is a duet song or a solo track crooned by a singer. Well, Rajdev is set to announce his maiden production project soon.

The love song is said to release in the first week of February. For his debut song as a producer, Rajdev Brahmbhatt’s excitement is at its peak. Smashing goals and chasing dreams at an early age, the producer has always aspired to work in the entertainment industry.

Besides music videos, his team is already in talks with OTT giant Netflix to broadcast a series this September. When contacted Rajdev to know about the same, he was unavailable to comment. To know more updates, stay tuned!