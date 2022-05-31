New Delhi: With the month of May being Mental Health Awareness month, producer and head honcho of Pooja Entertainment, Vashu Bhagnani joined a special panel discussion at the House of Lords in England recently.

Chairing the panel was Bhupinder Sandhu - Mindfulness coach & founder of Mindfulness Gym, honourable Shri GP Hinduja, Co-Chairman Hinduja Global, Lord Rami Ranger CBE founder of Sun Mark, Ms Gaitri Issar Kumar - High Commissioner for India in the United Kingdom.

Undeniably one of the biggest names in Bollywood, Vashu Bhagnani - who has given incredible opportunities to actors, technicians, artists in Indian cinema, graced the event, which was presided over by Matt Hancock - Secretary for Health and Social Care between 2018 to 2021 and as Secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2018 for six months. Vashu Bhagnani, the man behind some of the biggest films in the industry like Bell Bottom, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No.1, Jawani Janeman, Biwi No.1 etc. was also felicitated as part of this special event.

Each panelist delved deep into the importance of mental health using their own unique experiences and insights making the conversation extremely well-rounded and meaningful.