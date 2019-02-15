हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taapsee Pannu

Progressive thinking have motivated women to break barriers, says Taapsee Pannu

The "Naam Shabana" actress says she sees the association as another opportunity to continue to lend her voice to conversations that represent the modern Indian women. 

Progressive thinking have motivated women to break barriers, says Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador for snack brand Kurkure, says it is imperative to celebrate progressive thinking amongst women as it has kept them motivated to break barriers.

The snack brand has come up with a new tagline "Khayal toh Chatpata hai", which celebrates progressive thinking that young Indian homemakers bring in to traditional Indian families. 

"Indian homemakers have been strong torch bearers for bringing about progressive changes in their family lives and the society at large. I strongly believe that it is imperative to celebrate this progressive thinking amongst women, that has kept them motivated to break barriers and pursue careers and passions," Taapsee said in a statement.

The "Naam Shabana" actress says she sees the association as another opportunity to continue to lend her voice to conversations that represent the modern Indian women. 

"It's time we celebrate the women who rule our homes", she said.

The new tagline underlines the brand's efforts to recognise the Indian homemaker, who have been the central force in bringing families together.

Talking about roping in Taapsee as the ambassador, Jagrut Kotecha, Vice President, Snacks Category, PepsiCo India Ltd, said: We are thrilled to be carrying forward this journey with Taapsee, who resonates well with the brand philosophy. With the new positioning, we aim to celebrate the forward-thinking brought-in by today's women and Taapsee who is an inspiration to them."

 

