Amitabh Bachchan Thrilled As Project K To Debut At San Diego Comic Con

Director Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated film, which is tentatively titled Project K, will debut at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19. According to reports, Project K will be launched officially at the event and become the first pan-India project to launch at the San Diego Comic Con. During the event, the film’s official title, official teaser, and release date will be announced to the public. The film has a phenomenal star cast of actors, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his excitement about the announcement through a tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan excited for Project K’s debut at SDCC

The big announcement was made by Vyajanthi Movies on its official Twitter account, where it shared a special poster of Prabhas as a caricature. He looked immensely strong as a superhero in the poster. Amitabh Bachchan, too, couldn’t contain his excitement and reshared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, "A proud moment for me. I never realized how important and BIG this is. Now I know, my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir, and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience."

Actor Prabhas also shared the news on social media and expressed his excitement about the event. He shared the poster and wrote, "Can’t express my excitement for this, see you at @comic_con, San Diego. #ProjectK"

Prabhas also tagged the cast and the makers of the film.

What To Expect From Project K’s Event

According to reports, the makers of Project K have planned some interesting ideas for San Diego Comic-Con attendees. On July 19, a sneak peek of the highly anticipated film will be shown, providing spectators with an exclusive look at the sci-fi epic. Then, the next day, the film’s team will take centrestage with a panel titled, ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic.’

Project K will bring together some of the biggest superstars in the country. The film not only marks Prabhas and Deepika’s first film together but will also bring together megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after the 1985 film, Geraftaar. The film is touted as a sci-fi drama that mixes elements of Hindu mythology. Further details about the film are expected to be revealed at the Comic Con event.