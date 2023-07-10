Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Jalsa Post Has A Project K Connection

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. The Bollywood legend has had an illustrious career and is still going strong on the silver screen. He is considered a godly figure in the country and has given various hit films to the audience through different formats and mediums. He has been working for more than 50 years and has a massive fan following across the world. Even the actor shows a lot of gratitude towards his fans for the constant support that they have given him throughout his journey. Every Sunday, the megastar holds a meet and greet session with his fans, where hundreds of people gather outside his residence in Juhu, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan Shows ‘Gratitude’ Towards His Fans

On July 9, the Sholay actor continued the tradition and warmly greeted his fans, who came out in large numbers with a lot of enthusiasm. The actor took to Instagram and shared a clip where he was spotted greeting his fans and even promoting his highly anticipated upcoming film, Project K. In the video, he was seen adorning a black hoodie that had the logo of his upcoming film, Project K. The stylist hoodie not only added charisma to his personality but was also a great promotional tool for the film.



cre Trending Stories

The actor showed a lot of gratitude for his fans and thanked them in the caption. He wrote, "Eternal love for them that come... they be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in symbolic union... my gratitude for one and the honor and grace of the other."

‘Project K’ at SDCC

Amitabh Bachchan will play an important role in Nag Ashwin’s next project. The film is tentatively titled ad Project K and will also have Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in important roles. Recently, the makers revealed that the film will be making its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con festival, where it will unveil its title, first teaser, and release date.

Big B’s Forthcoming Projects

Apart from Project K, the megastar will also be seen in Ganpath: Part 1, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He will also be seen hosting the 15th season of his popular TV game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.