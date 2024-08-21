Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780786https://zeenews.india.com/people/proud-dad-nawazuddin-siddiqui-cheers-for-daughter-shora-s-theater-performance-2780786.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Proud Dad Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cheers For Daughter Shora’s Theater Performance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui proudly celebrated his daughter Shora’s Theater Performance by posting on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Proud Dad Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cheers For Daughter Shora’s Theater Performance

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proudly shared a new milestone in his life: his daughter Shora's debut on the West End stage. The celebrated actor took to social media to celebrate this special moment, posting a heartwarming picture of Shora after her performance at London's historic "His Majesty's Theatre" in the musical "Beauty and the Beast."

In his post, Siddiqui expressed his joy with the caption: "Shora after performing in "his majesty's theatre "of west end stage 's play "beauty and the beast" the musical." The snapshot captured Shora beaming with pride and accomplishment, reflecting her father's heartfelt admiration.

Shora Siddiqui's involvement in acting has been a source of immense pride for her father, who has consistently highlighted her dedication and determination. Nawazuddin has previously shared insights into her journey, including her proactive steps to enroll in her school’s performing arts department and her participation in an acting workshop in London.

The actor also made sure to enrich Shora's experience by taking her to visit Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, underscoring the importance of cultural and theatrical heritage in her budding career.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?