Proud Dad Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cheers For Daughter Shora’s Theater Performance

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proudly shared a new milestone in his life: his daughter Shora's debut on the West End stage. The celebrated actor took to social media to celebrate this special moment, posting a heartwarming picture of Shora after her performance at London's historic "His Majesty's Theatre" in the musical "Beauty and the Beast."

In his post, Siddiqui expressed his joy with the caption: "Shora after performing in "his majesty's theatre "of west end stage 's play "beauty and the beast" the musical." The snapshot captured Shora beaming with pride and accomplishment, reflecting her father's heartfelt admiration.

Shora Siddiqui's involvement in acting has been a source of immense pride for her father, who has consistently highlighted her dedication and determination. Nawazuddin has previously shared insights into her journey, including her proactive steps to enroll in her school’s performing arts department and her participation in an acting workshop in London.

The actor also made sure to enrich Shora's experience by taking her to visit Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, underscoring the importance of cultural and theatrical heritage in her budding career.