Proud mommy Anita Hassanandani believes ‘there is no right way to workout,’ proves it through her new Insta video!

New Delhi: Television actress Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first child Aaravv in February, this year, shared the latest video on Instagram, where she can be seen working out with her little toddler.

The new mommy is enjoying her motherhood phase.

Anita captioned the video and wrote, "There is no right way to workout...As long as you are active and happy!!! You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere happy"

In the video, Anita can be seen enjoying her exercises and also taking care of her little one. In another part of the video, her husband Rohit Reddy can be seen taking him for a stroll in a pram. Throughout the video, the couple was seen enjoying their duties.

Anita and Rohit broke the news of the pregnancy last year on Instagram, ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple has not only been sharing pictures of their little baby on their respective social media handles but also has created a separate account for their baby boy on Instagram.

The duo got married in October 2013.

Anita shot to fame with television shows like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ among others. She also did some Bollywood projects including ‘Kucch Toh Hai’, ‘Krishna Cottage,’ and ‘Ragini MMS 2’ to name a few.