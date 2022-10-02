'PS-1' actor Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in saree-Pics

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry today and can ace any look. Every picture of her has made our heads turn, time and again.

In PS1, the actress has convincingly portrayed the part of Vanathi, and her admirers can't stop gushing over how gorgeous she looks in the film. Her exquisite facial structure and powerfully captivating huge eyes have always set her apart from her contemporaries.

Recently she took to social media and shared a look from her latest shoot. The actress looked elegant and we could do nothing but stare at her as we were smitten with her charm. The actress has donned a beautiful blue saree and white blouse. In the caption, she wrote “I’ve always wanted to dress like THAT new teacher in school. English Miss!”.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The actress was recently seen in the filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'PS-1', which also stars actors such as Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi, among others.

Here are some of the pictures posted by the actress:

Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.