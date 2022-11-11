'PS-1' star Sobhita Dhulipala looks stunning in a velvet outfit-PIC

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry today and can ace any look. Every picture of her has made our heads turn, time and again. She has always been the personality who enjoys experimenting with fashion. She always succeeds in drawing attention with whatever she wears. The actress frequently gives off the impression that her mood and attire are quite seasonal. There were occasions when her fans got to see her sleek beauty in back-to-back sarees.

Recently, Sobhita attended an award function wearing an outfit from Adidas x Gucci collaboration collection. Donning a sheer velvet outfit, the actress looked a class apart. Infact, her makeup added much flavor to her outfit, especially her red lipstick. She carried the outfit in confidence and looked bewitching.

Here is the picture of the actress from the event:

Sobhita was recently seen in Maniratnam’s PS1 where she essayed the role of Vanathi, a very fine character that will certainly earn her more love. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for 'Night Manager' with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, a Hollywood film called 'Monkey Man,'and Amazon Prime Video’s 'Made in Heaven 2.'