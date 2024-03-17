NewsLifestylePeople
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Groove To Dhol Beats At Delhi Home - WATCH

Pulkit donned a kurta and dhoti, while Kriti looked resplendent in a sari.

New Delhi: On Friday, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The radiant couple, visibly elated, returned to their Delhi home where their joy was palpable during their traditional housewarming ceremony, as captured in delightful images showing them dancing exuberantly to the beat of the dhol. Pulkit's cheerful whistling added to the jubilant atmosphere as they stepped into their home.

Both adorned in traditional attire, Pulkit donned a kurta and dhoti, while Kriti looked resplendent in a sari. The following day, the newlyweds took to Instagram to share endearing snapshots from their special day, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing their profound connection and love.

For the wedding ceremony, Kriti dazzled in a captivating pink lehenga, while Pulkit looked dashing in a mint green sherwani. In one particularly tender moment captured, Kriti affectionately plants a kiss on Pulkit's forehead as he holds her close, while another image depicts Pulkit solemnly tying the Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

Their social media posts were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages, including well wishes from actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Richa Chadha. The couple's close bond has been evident in their previous film collaborations, and their relationship blossomed after initial speculations surfaced following their Valentine's Day posts hinting at a March wedding.

While Pulkit recently featured in the third installment of "Fukrey" and had a cameo role in Zoya Akhtar's web series "Made in Heaven" Season 2, Kriti is anticipating the release of her upcoming film "Risky Romeo" scheduled for May 2024.

