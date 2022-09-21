Punjabi actor Jyoti Saxena mourns the demise of Raju Srivastava says 'Hamesha hasane wala aaj sab ko...'

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava, a well-known comedian and actor, has passed away. The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, after experiencing a cardiac arrest while exercising at the gym.

Celebrities and political figures have been honouring the late comic, and Jyoti Saxena is one such celebrity who has reacted to the entertainer's passing.

Actress Jyoti Saxena while expressing her grief said, "Raju Shrivastav was one of the most loving and humble souls that I had the pleasure to know. He was the one who was full of spirit and life. No matter what, he always had that smiling face on him that made sure to make everyone around him smile. Waking up to this devastating news has really made me think that it is so unfair for people who really want to live to spread happiness and to make everyone laugh and to pass away so soon. leaving tears in everyone's eyes."

She further said, "Woh kehte hai na Hamesha Hasane wala aaj sab ko rula kar chala gaya. It's very hard for me to accept the reality that he is no more and has left such a wonderful family behind just at the age of 58. Whenever I met him, he made me laugh and appreciate the little moments of life. It does feel like a very personal loss, as he was a dear friend. May God give strength to his family. Lots of prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family. "

The actress also shared a post about the late comedian. Here is the post shared by the actress:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyoti Saxena will soon be seen in Mika Singh’s upcoming songs. She is in talks for a big banner Punjabi film as well.