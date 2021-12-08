Punjabi band RDB, Harrdy Sandhu and Toshi Sabri to perform at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet tonight!

New Delhi: The celebrations are in full swing as Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life as a married couple.

Time and again Vicky has expressed his fondness for Punjabi songs, singers, and so in order to make his special day even more special, several Punjabi biggies have been invited for the sangeet ceremony which is going to take place tonight.

Among the much-speculated ones are by the Punjabi band, RDB. The band comprises Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, DJ Chetas, Aastha Gill, and many more are expected to be joining the sangeet ceremony.

Apart from them Harrdy Sandhu and Toshi Sabri were also spotted at the Jaipur airport. So this is surely going to be lit affair. Isn’t it?

Earlier in the day, these artistes were spotted at the Jaipur airport but they refrained from talking about their plans for the visit.

Not only that, reportedly both the families including the bride and the groom will be performing for soon-to-be married couple during the sangeet function.

VicKat will also be seen performing on the popular songs of Katrina.

For the unversed, the couple is getting married in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, which has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor.

Around 50 celebrities having joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

The wedding festivities will span for 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.