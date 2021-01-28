Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana supports farmers, says this after Red Fort violence

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana, who became a household name after her successful stint inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house is back in news. This time, it is over her statement on farmers' protest which turned violent during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

A popular pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of Himanshi in and around the Mumbai city chilling with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz. One of the paps asked her what do you have to say about farmers protest, to which she replies by saying 'support karo farmers ko' (keep supporting farmers).

When quizzed further that today is Republic Day, what do want to say, Himanshi Khurana replied, "aaj mood accha nahi hai" (today the mood is not good).

Now, whether the Punjabi actress-singer referred to the Red Fort violence by farmers, who were previously observing a peaceful protest for months - and saw a host of celebs backing them openly - or she hinted at possible tiff with beau Asim, we know not.

She had even tweeted a picture on Republic Day of the tractor rally.

Himanshi Khurana is currently in Mumbai and quashing all the break-up rumours has been spotted with rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz on a couple of occasions. In fact, the duo was also clicked at the airport when the latter came to receive his ladylove.