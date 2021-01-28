हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

himanshi khurana

Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana supports farmers, says this after Red Fort violence

Himanshi Khurana is currently in Mumbai and quashing all the break-up rumours has been spotted with rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz on a couple of occasions. In fact, the duo was also clicked at the airport when the latter came to receive his ladylove. 

Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana supports farmers, says this after Red Fort violence

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi actress-singer Himanshi Khurana, who became a household name after her successful stint inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house is back in news. This time, it is over her statement on farmers' protest which turned violent during the tractor rally on Republic Day. 

A popular pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of Himanshi in and around the Mumbai city chilling with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz. One of the paps asked her what do you have to say about farmers protest, to which she replies by saying 'support karo farmers ko' (keep supporting farmers). 

When quizzed further that today is Republic Day, what do want to say, Himanshi Khurana replied, "aaj mood accha nahi hai" (today the mood is not good). 

Now, whether the Punjabi actress-singer referred to the Red Fort violence by farmers, who were previously observing a peaceful protest for months - and saw a host of celebs backing them openly - or she hinted at possible tiff with beau Asim, we know not. 

She had even tweeted a picture on Republic Day of the tractor rally. 

Himanshi Khurana is currently in Mumbai and quashing all the break-up rumours has been spotted with rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz on a couple of occasions. In fact, the duo was also clicked at the airport when the latter came to receive his ladylove. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
himanshi khuranaFarmers protesthimanshi khurana asim riazasim riazRed Fort violenceRepublic Day 2021Republic Dayrepublic day violenceFarmers' protest
Next
Story

'I am very lazy when it comes to dressing up', says TV actress Subuhii Joshi
  • 1,06,89,527Confirmed
  • 1,53,724Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M48S

DNA: Farmer Leaders who have previously contested elections